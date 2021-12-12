Andhra Pradesh Reports 1st Case of Omicron Variant

Andhra Pradesh detected its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday. The variant was detected in a 34-year-old foreign traveller from Ireland.

With the new case, the total number of Omicron cases in India touched 34.

With Maharastra reporting the highest number of infections of the latest variant of the coronavirus, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka have also reported cases of the new variant of COVID-19, according to officials.

