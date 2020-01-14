Anganwadi Workers Protest For Salary

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Anganwadi Workers Protest For salary
37

Anganwadi workers are protesting in front of the office of education officers over the issue of pending salary in Kalgasia on Tuesday.

As per reports, this morning, Anganwadi workers locked down the Educational Development Project Office at Kalgasia where they have been demanding to give them the pending arrear salary they deserved, also regularize their salary too.

The workers in Kalgasia also demanding to specify their monthly salary up to Rs. 18000/-. The workers of the office have been seen waiting outside of the office due to their protest.

