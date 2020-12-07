Angurlata Deka’s Convoy Meets With Accident, 3 Injured

The convoy of BJP MLA Angurlata Deka met with an accident in Sonapur on Monday, injuring three people. While Deka survived the accident, two of her bodyguards and the driver were injured. They were taken to Sonapur Primary Health Centre for treatment.

As per reports, the accident took place near Sonapur College Gate when the convoy collided with a hay-laden truck, causing a temporary traffic jam in the area.

Deka later came out of her vehicle and tried to free the traffic jam which caused inconvenience to the people.