Animal Skin, Organs Seized From Kamakhya Temple

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) along with the Forest Department jointly recovered a large quantity of animal parts including organs and skin during a raid at the premises of Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati.

Police have arrested three individuals – Jitendra Shah, Rahul Choudhury and Santosh Gupta in connection to the case. As per reports, they were involved in selling animal parts through a black market in the Kamakhya Hill market area. An amount of Rs 50,000 was also recovered from them.

The illegal business came to light after a raid at Ganeshguri Lakhi Mandir where about 600 pieces of sea fans were seized.

Kamakhya authorities meanwhile have said they were totally unaware of the illegal business operating in the area and reiterated that it is the work of outsiders and not Kamakhya locals.

The arrestees are now being interrogated by seniors officers of the Forest Department.