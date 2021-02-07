Ankita Raina To Feature In Grand Slam Main Draw

Indian Tennis player Ankita Raina, on Sunday, made the cut for the women’s doubles event of the upcoming Australian Open making her the fifth Indian woman enter in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on Monday.

The 28 year old marked a direct entry after signing up with Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnecu in the doubles event.

Raina is only the second Indian after Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, to compete in the women’s doubles of a tennis major.

“Regardless of the fact that it is doubles, I will take it. I kept at it. I stayed in the process. Maybe next time, I will play singles too. After years of hard work, it is starting with doubles, but singles will happen [too]. It’s a first, so it’s special,” Ankita told PTI.

“People start believing. We touch many small milestones but this one is at a pinnacle. Anyone who starts playing professional tennis, dreams of playing in a Grand Slam,” she added.

“A friend told me that Mihaela is looking for a partner. I spoke to her and she agreed. I have not played with her before but I have played with a lefty on the tour. It make a good combination. I am looking forward to it.”

A total of four Indians will now be competing in the season’s first Grand Slam. Sumit Nagal will compete in the men’s singles, while Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will present their challenge in the men’s doubles with their respective partners.