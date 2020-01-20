ANLA Militants arrested in Moran

Two cadres of the dreaded Adivasi outfit, the Adivasi National Liberation Army (ANLA), were nabbed earlier today in Moran in Dibrugarh district.

The two Adivasi National Liberation Army ultras were reportedly nabbed after a joint operation conducted by the Rajputana Regiment of the Indian Army, CRPF personnel, and Moran police personnel. The two cadres have been identified as Ramen Urang (25) and Deepak Bora (26).

The authorities recovered a .22 pistol and a .32 mm pistol, two magazines, 13 live rounds of ammunition, two extortion letters, and military fatigues worn by the cadres from their possession.

Two green belts, mobile handsets, as well as Indian and foreign currencies were also seized from the ultras. According to official reports, the two cadres were headed en route to Morang when they were nabbed at Sepon by the joint team. As per reports, the two cadres had boarded the bus at neighboring Jorhat. Further investigation is on.