Anna Hazare Threatens To launch His 'last protest'

By Pratidin Bureau
Social activist Anna Hazare, 83-year-old, has threatened to go on a hunger strike if his demands on issues concerning farmers are not met by the Union government by the end of January next year, and said it would be his “last protest”.

Speaking to reporters in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, Hazare said, “Holding protests for cultivators since the last three years, but the government has done nothing to resolve the issues”.

“The government is just giving empty promises due to which I do not have any trust left. Let’s see, what action the Centre takes on my demands” Hazare stated. They have sought time for a month, so I have given them time till January-end. If my demands are not met, I will resume my huger strike protest. This would be my last protest,” he added.

On December 14, Hazare wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning of a hunger strike if his demands like the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations and granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), were not accepted, Mint reported.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade recently met Hazare to explain to him the details of the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.

It maybe stated that Hazare observed a fast on December 8 in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations demanding a repeal of the agriculture laws.

Farmers have been protesting at borders of Delhi for over a month against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 enacted in September.  

