Another BJP Leader Shot Dead By Suspected Terrorists In Kashmir

A BJP leader was gunned down by suspected terrorists in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Javid Ahmad Dar was the party’s constituency in-charge of the district.

This is the second such incident in just a week. Earlier, a BJP sarpanch and his wife were killed in Anantnag.

The BJP as well as all other regional parties have strongly condemned the killing.

” One more coward attack on our Activist from District Kulgam namely Shri Javaid Ahmed Dar, Constituency President who succumbs to injuries. The sacrifices of our Activists will never go in vain. These Anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrongdoings,” tweeted BJP’s Ashok Koul on the incident.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing saying that “there is no place for such acts of violence”.