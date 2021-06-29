NationalTop Stories

Another Bridge Collapse In Arunachal, 3 Missing

By Pratidin Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed yet another incident of bridge collapse on Monday morning around 8.30 am.

Three persons went missing during the incident when the vehicle in which they were travelling in caved in while crossing the bridge over Siyom river that connects Pangin and Boyeng in Arunchal’s Siang district.

The incident has led to blockage of movement towards Boleng and upper Siang district along the international border.

As per reports, a rescue operation has been launched to find the missing persons.

Notably on Sunday, a portion of the Pasighat-Pangin and Aalo highway washed away near Rotting village in the same district due to heavy downpour.

Today’s bridge collapse over Siyom river is the second such incident happening in less than two days.

