Another Bronze For India, Bajrang Punia Wins Men’s Freestyle In Tokyo Olympics

By Pratidin Bureau

Another Bronze for India. Bajrang Punia won in Men’s Freestyle against Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan by 8-0 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday.

This was his fight for Bronze medal after losing the Semi Finals against Azerbaizan on August 6.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia got dominated by Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men’s freestyle 65kg event in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Puni was defeated 5-12 by Aliyev.

With this India’s total medals from the Tokyo Olympics tally touches 6.

2 silver and 4 bronze medal so far.

