Another Detention Centre inmate Dies in Goalpara

An inmate of Goalpara detention camp, Naresh Koch has died on Friday night at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Koch, in his mid-50s, was admitted to the hospital after he had fallen ill 10 days back.

Koch was lodged in the detention camp two years before after he was identified as D-voter. He was under treatment for one year due to his ill-health at Goalpara civil hospital but last week he was brought to GMCH for advanced treatment.

Reacting to Koch’s death, Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi in a Tweet said, “Often the poor and marginalized bear the brunt when they are forced to showcase documents to the satisfaction of the administration.”

Often the poor and marginalised bear the brunt when they are forced to showcase documents to the satisfaction of the administration. It doesn’t matter which religion you belong to. https://t.co/emiNBrp6Tq — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) January 4, 2020

“It doesn’t matter which religion you belong to,” Gogoi said.

Before Koch, 28 people have died in various detention centers of the state.

Reportedly, 1000 people are lodged in the six such detention centers of Assam.