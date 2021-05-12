Top Stories

Another Earthquake Hits Assam, Third This Week

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Assam’s Tezpur late Tuesday night.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit at around 12:27 am late Tuesday night.

The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be 43km West of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

This is the third earthquake recorded in just a week. On May 10, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Sonitpur district at around 12:11 am.

The following morning, another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Nagaon at 7 am.

Also Read: Eminent Litterateur Homen Borgohain Passes Away At 89
