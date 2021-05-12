Another Earthquake Hits Assam, Third This Week

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Assam’s Tezpur late Tuesday night.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit at around 12:27 am late Tuesday night.

The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be 43km West of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 12-05-2021, 00:27:38 IST, Lat: 26.73 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/eW7tHpri9r pic.twitter.com/8F283scCeC — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 11, 2021

This is the third earthquake recorded in just a week. On May 10, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Sonitpur district at around 12:11 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 10-05-2021, 00:11:26 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.42, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: Sonitpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/CXpq6h2nBQ @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/UTfgrH4Xv6 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 9, 2021

The following morning, another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Nagaon at 7 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 10-05-2021, 07:05:52 IST, Lat: 26.49 & Long: 92.46, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: Nagaon, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/YZP6L7RAQ5 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/rrQxJn1QZI — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 10, 2021

Also Read: Eminent Litterateur Homen Borgohain Passes Away At 89