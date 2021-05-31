Another Earthquake Hits Tezpur Within 20 Hours

Another minor earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck central Assam on Monday morning in less than 20 hours.

The earthquake of 24 km depth was recorded at 9.50 am 44 km west of Tezpur in Sonitpur district, National Center of Seismology stated.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km ,Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India,” NCS tweeted.

The last earthquake recorded in Assam was on May 30 of 4.1 magnitude. The epicentre was centered around 40km from Tezpur at 2.33 pm with a depth of 16 km in Sonitpur.

Frequent earthquakes are being registered across several parts of Northeast in the last few weeks.

Tremors of magnitude 3.5 occurred on May 29 at 1.29 am with a depth of 10km, located 11km west of Shillong.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the northeastern part of India falls in zone V – the most earthquake prone zone.

It has had a turbulent history of as many as 18 devastating earthquakes in the past century and is one of the six most seismically active regions on earth along with California, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, and Turkey.

According to NCS, Guwahati, Tezpur and Sadiya are highly prone to frequent tremors in the state.

