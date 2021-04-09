Another Employee of Cachar Paper Mill Dies

In yet another unfortunate incident, an employee of defunct Cachar Paper Mill died at his residence on Thursday. The employee, identified as Fariz Uddin was an operator of the mill and was suffering from cancer. He was deprived of getting any medical attention due to an acute financial crisis.

Fariz Uddin’s death has increased the number of total employees’ death to 84 out of which four had committed suicide while the others died due to lack of treatment.

It may be mentioned that the employees of the two mills- Cachar Paper Mill and Jagiroad Paper Mill of the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited are yet to get their salaries for the past several months.

The general secretary of the Cachar Paper Project Workers and Employees Union (Independent), AR Mazumder, said that the Union registered a strong protest during the recent visit of the Prime Minister as the government has failed to revive these mills.

Alleging that the employees are enduring extreme hardship due to nonpayment of salaries, Mazumder urged the Prime Minister to fulfill his promise to revive the mills for the sake of a large number of affected families.