Another Employee of Cachar Paper Mill Dies

Another employee of Cachar paper mill died on Monday midnight due to lack of treatment. The employee identified as Rupam Nath Mazumdar was suffering from cancer and died at around 12.05 AM on Tuesday. He was 55.

The paper mill union alleged that Mazumdar died due to the negligence of the government as the employees’ didn’t receive salary for 49 months.

The union also condoled the death of the employee and demanded that the government should provide adequate facilities to the employees’ of the paper mills.

According to reports, 81 employees of the two paper mills died so far and many are suffering due to the government’s negligence.