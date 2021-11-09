Another Man Shot Dead By Terrorist In Srinagar

Terrorists opened fire at the store in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Srinagar on Monday where a man was killed at a shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit. This was the second targeted killing after a policeman was also shot dead by terrorists on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but was declared dead. He was said to be a salesperson at the shop and a resident of Bandipora district.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, in a tweet, said, “The dastardly killing of Ibrahim is reprehensible & I unreservedly condemn it. Unfortunately Ibrahim is the latest in a series of targeted killings in the valley, especially Srinagar. May Allah grant him place in Jannat.”

Security forces have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

This was the second terrorist attack in Srinagar in the last 24 hours after a policeman was killed by terrorists in the city’s Batmaloo area on Monday.

At least 11 civilians, mostly migrant workers and members of minority community, have been targeted in a series of targeted attacks in Srinagar and some parts of Kashmir in the last month.

According to reports, the police have launched a major crackdown in Kashmir and detained over 900 people suspected to be linked with separatists. The police claim that most of the terrorists involved in recent targeted attacks were killed in encounters.

The police also carried out 11 encounters in which 17 terrorists were killed. Over 5,000 additional troops were also brought in to deal with the situation even as Kashmir is already saturated with security forces, stated media report.