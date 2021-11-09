Another NLFT Commander Surrenders Before BSF

He had joined the NLFT (BM) in 1995 and has since been an active member. He held the rank of Captain in the militant outfit. He had not seen any of his family members since joining the NLFT back in 1995, a BSF official said.

An active and listed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT)(BM) commander on Tuesday surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF) at their headquarters.

Rana Bahadur Debbarma Roaja (51) alias Hemchang, residing in Bhaktomanipara, Lakshmicherra under Champahaour police in Khowai district of Tripura surrendered today at the BSF headquarters of Tripura Frontier, Salbagan in the outskirts of Agartala city.

He also mentioned that Rana Bahadur had not come home even during the death of his parents. However, he has opted for his ‘Ghar Wapsi’ after 25 years on Tuesday and has the opportunity to meet his younger brother and elder sister.

Notably, NLFT (BM) cadre Jaiba Kaloi alias Litan Jamatia alias Chalai, a resident of Hallubari under Ampi police station in Gomati district of Tripura had also surrendered on October 18 before the BSF in front of IPS Susanta Kumar Nath, Inspector General of Tripura, and other senior officers.

