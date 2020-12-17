Anshu Malik grabs silver at Wrestling World Cup

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik won a silver medal in the women’s 57kg category at the Wrestling individual World Cup held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Anshu lost the gold medal (1-5) to Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita on Wednesday night.

She had won a bronze at the Asian Championship early this year in New Delhi and Silver at Mattio Pellicone event in Rome in January.

Department of Sports MYAS congratulated Anshu in a tweet, “YAS Ministry congratulates #AnshuMalik on winning a silver Second place medal in the women’s 57 kg category at the Wrestling Individual World Cup being held in Belgrade, Serbia. You have made the country proud, champ!”

Anshu began with a 4-2 win over Azerbaijan’s Alyona Kolesnik and followed it up with a 3-1 victory over Germany’s Laura Mertens in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final, she outplayed Russia’s Veronika Chumikova, recording a victory by fall, Firstpost reported.