NationalSportsTop Stories

Anshu Malik grabs silver at Wrestling World Cup

By Pratidin Bureau
Anshu Malik
34

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik won a silver medal in the women’s 57kg category at the Wrestling individual World Cup held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Anshu lost the gold medal (1-5) to Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita on Wednesday night.

She had won a bronze at the Asian Championship early this year in New Delhi and Silver at Mattio Pellicone event in Rome in January.

Related News

CMS-01 successfully Launched From Andhra: ISRO

Lurin Bats For Regionalism In Assam Forever

Lurinjyoti Gogoi Appointed as AJP President

Nagarik Samaj Convention To Be Held On Dec 20

 Department of Sports MYAS congratulated Anshu in a tweet, “YAS Ministry congratulates #AnshuMalik on winning a silver Second place medal in the women’s 57 kg category at the Wrestling Individual World Cup being held in Belgrade, Serbia. You have made the country proud, champ!”

Anshu began with a 4-2 win over Azerbaijan’s Alyona Kolesnik and followed it up with a 3-1 victory over Germany’s Laura Mertens in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final, she outplayed Russia’s Veronika Chumikova, recording a victory by fall, Firstpost reported.

You might also like
National

PM Modi Avoids Hotel, Takes Bath at Airport in Foreign Transit: Amit Shah

Top Stories

BTC to be upgraded, accord on Jan 26

Regional

Gauhati University Withdraws Summer Vacation

Sports

INDvAUS 3rd ODI today

Regional

Assam Sahitya Sabha to establish Assamese medium schools

Regional

Thief nabbed in Anil Nagar

Comments
Loading...