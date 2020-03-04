Anti-CAA leader will be opposition’s RS candidate

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday said that there is a higher probability that an anti-CAA leader will be opposition’s candidate for the coming Rajya Sabha Election. Speaking to media in Guwahati, Gogoi said, “It is ninety percent sure that a leader of anti-CAA protests in the State will be our candidate for the Rajya Sabha Election.”

On the other hand, speaking on the alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, the senior Congress leader said, “Yes I did oppose Ajmal once, but not now.” Hitting at Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi further added, “Everybody knows, who has a much closer relationship with Ajmal.”

He however said that the Congress high command will take the final call on the alliance with the AIUDF. “Once the alliance is finalised, it will continue till the assembly elections in 2021,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that three Rajya Sabha seats from Assam will fall vacant on April 9. Two are represented by Congress MPs who later switched to BJP. The lone BPF leader Biswajit Daimary represents the other seat.