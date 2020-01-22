Anti-CAA Martyr Sam Stafford’s Family Seeks Justice

The family members of Sam Stafford, the martyr of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest have made terrible allegations of his murder and seek justice for their son.

Sam’s mother while speaking to media persons on Wednesday said that he was being tortured physically before he was killed. “On that day when my son was killed, he was returning from Latasil playground where the anti-CAA protest was held. On his way home, he called me and said that he returned from Latasil and will reach home shortly but he was stopped in the middle of the road and being killed by the miscreants. He was being shot from zero distance in his head,” said Sam’s mother.

She further stated that there are many reports of anti-mortem blunt force injury. Two bullets were fired on him, one at his mouth and the other at his stomach.

Sam’s mother alleged that it was a planned murder and asked if he had done any guilty then why they killed him. They could have arrested him, said Sam’s mother.

She also reiterated that the investigation has not yet completed and that no leaders from BJP have visited to take stock of the incident.

The family members of Sam Stafford seek justice for their son’s murder.