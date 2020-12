Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, during his GMCH visit on Friday, said that the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be revived again with new strength.

Gogoi urged all the indigenous people of the state to stand united against the CAA movement.

He also called for BJP’s defeat in the upcoming elections in April 2021, adding that, if a new government is formed, they should make sure that CAA is not implemented.