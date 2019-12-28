Anti-CAA Protest: Case registered against students in UP

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) police are taking action against violent protests in several cities of Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship Amendment Act. On December 15, many students had protested in AMU, seeing that the protest turned violent. During this time some violent elements also broke the AMU gate. There were also allegations and counter-allegations between the UP Police and the AMU Student Union.

The student union said that the police had committed excesses. Actually, the protesters had to release tear gas to control them. Police allege that they injured some policemen in stone-pelting by protesters. Let us know that peace has returned after the demonstrations and uproar in UP.

The atmosphere in the state is now peaceful and there is no news of any recent violence. The UP police have said that people should not pay attention to rumors and maintain peace.