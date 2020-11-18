Anti-CAA Protest Held At Ghy Club

Anti-CAA Coordination Committee on Wednesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register Of Citizens (NRC) at the Guwahati Club Rotary.

The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the controversial act as well as the final release of the NRC in the state. They also demanded the release of the people who were imprisoned during the CAA protests in December last year.

Furthermore, the protestors also urged the government to pull out of communal politics.

Last year, CAA protests occured after the act was enacted by the government of India on December 12, 2019. The move sparked a widespread national and overseas protests against the act and its associated proposals of the NRC. The protests first began in Assam and swiftly spread in other parts of the country.