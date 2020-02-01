Anti-CAA Protest: NIA Summons IIT-G Professor

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Professor of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G), Arupjyoti Saikia on grounds of his involvement in the violent anti-CAA protests in the city.

Saikia has been instructed to be present at the NIA office on Saturday.

However, Saikia has been summoned as the witness of the case which the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been arrested.

Saikia is a professor of History in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences in the reputed institute of IIT-G.

It may be mentioned that Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had indicated to a leading academician from the state, who tried to orchestrate the burning of the Assam Secretariat in Dispur.

Sarma had earlier hinted at having electronic evidence of a prominent intellectual from a Central Government institution who had been coordinating with the attackers without giving out a name.