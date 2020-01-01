Anti-CAA Protests Continue Amid New Year Celebration

On the first day of the New Year, the Dhansiri subdivision Chutia Students’ Union has observed a 12-hour hunger strike in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The students union observed the protest from 5 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday at the subdivisional office premises demanding to scrap the contentious citizenship law.

On the other hand, the Matak Yuva Chattra Parishad and Vir Lachit Sena have staged a protest by taking out a bicycle rally at Chief Minister’s home town Chabua in Dibrugarh district.

Both the organizations have come to the streets with Assamese gamusa in their hands and raised slogans against the chief minister and the BJP government and demanded the immediate release of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi, Lachit Sena Activist Shrinkhal Chaliha and ULFA leader Jiten Dutta who were arrested for protesting against CAA.