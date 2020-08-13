Anti-CAA Protests in Sonari

Anti-CAA protests have yet again begun in the state. After a hiatus caused to the movement by the pandemic, organisations have once again started expressing their stiff opposition to the controversial act.

While AASU is leading the anti-CAA movement and is staging protests in many parts, other organisations are also joining. Members of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad protested today at Hapekhati in Sonari.

The agitators, besides burning an effigy of CM Sarbananda Sonowal, also cried several slogans against the government.