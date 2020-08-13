Top StoriesRegional

Anti-CAA Protests in Sonari

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
3

Anti-CAA protests have yet again begun in the state. After a hiatus caused to the movement by the pandemic, organisations have once again started expressing their stiff opposition to the controversial act.

While AASU is leading the anti-CAA movement and is staging protests in many parts, other organisations are also joining. Members of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad protested today at Hapekhati in Sonari.

The agitators, besides burning an effigy of CM Sarbananda Sonowal, also cried several slogans against the government.   

Related News

Nagaland Holds One-Day Monsoon Session

Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary Visits Home Constituency

AASU Condemns Attack On Zubeen Garg, Questions Govt…

Clause 6 of Assam Accord Dividing Assam – AIUDF

You might also like
Regional

Parimal Suklabaidya gheraoed at JMCH

Top Stories

Cyclone Amphan: Assam govt issues high alert

Regional

Sivasagar reports 31 new cases of COVID-19

Regional

Vote for the one who opposes CAB: Mahanta

National

Know the key Symptoms about coronavirus

Regional

New trick of robbery in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...