Anti-CAA Protests: Section 144 Imposed Near Mandi House

The Delhi Police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders (under Section 144) in the areas of Mandi House and nearby after some groups called for mass protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Police said protesters started gathering at Mandi House around 12 pm following which adequate precautionary measures were put in place.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Eish Singhal said that Section 144 has been imposed in most areas of New Delhi. “We have not detained anyone so far. Adequate police presence is in the area. So far it has been peaceful,” he said.

Police detained more than 100 protesters from outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and Assam Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday during a similar protest.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquility.