Anti-CAA protests Should Continue: KMSS

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi has been produced at NIA court on Saturday along with other leaders of the organization who is in jail.

Reaching the court, Gogoi said that the jail authorities have been doing drama in the name of treatment.

Gogoi who was arrested in December for actively participating in the anti-CAA movement urged the organizations to continue the protests. “The anti-CAA protests should be continued. AASU and other organizations should take the lead to continue the protests until we reach our goal,” said Gogoi.

On the other hand, Dharjya Konwar, while reacting on the Assam Budget said that this is not a budget but an election manifesto.

The leaders also alleged that the BJP has spread false propaganda on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They also urged all political and non-political organizations to stand unitedly to save the community.

The court, however, ordered all the four leaders to be present on March 26 next.