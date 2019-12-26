Anti-CAA Protests: Termination Notice for Assam School Teacher

A lady teacher of a central government school has been served with a termination notice for supporting school students participating in anti-CAA protests.

According to reports, the school teacher, Nandita Bora has been serving as a teacher at Titabor Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jorhat district but she has received a termination notice from the school authority as she supported the school students to participate in the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Sources said that Nandita has been supporting the school students in participating in the anti-CAA protests.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has been leading the anti-CAA protests across the state and has been able to motivate the students to join their movement against the new act.

Earlier, the Assam government issued a notification to the educational institutions that the teachers should not encourage the students to participate in the protests or else it will lead to termination of the Principals/Teachers. Based on the government notification, Nandita Bora has been served with a termination notice for encouraging the students to participate in the protests, the source said.

Director of elementary education department S K Bhuyan issued the order saying that disciplinary action will be initiated against those employees for violation of Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964.

The protests over the CAA continued to rock the state with huge numbers of people taking to streets in different parts of the state every day.