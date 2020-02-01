Anti-CAA Protests Will Continue: Asom Sahitya Sabha

By Pratidin Bureau
Asom Sahitya Sabha
75

The Asom Sahitya Sabha demanded the government to provide financial aid to the martyr’s family who lost their lives in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The sabha has said this in the executive meeting held today at the ongoing 75th biennial session at Suwalkuchi.

The literature body has also taken some resolution in the meeting and one of the resolutions is that the martyrs of the anti-CAA protests’ should be provided with a financial grant of Rs. 20 lakh to each family.

The apex literary body also demanded the government to release the leaders arrested during the movement and also taken resolution that the protests against CAA would be continued in the state.

The Sabha also demanded that the Assamese language should be made compulsory in the schools of Assam. Resolution has also been taken that strict action should be taken against the government employees who don’t use the Assamese language.

The literary body has also taken a resolution that the supporters of CAA should be kept away from the session’s welcome committee.

