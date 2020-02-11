Anti CAA: Ravindra Bhavan cancels Cotton University’s booking

Cultural Affairs department of Assam has cancelled booking of Ravindra Bhavan for Cotton University on Tuesday. As per reports, Cotton University has booked Ravindra Bhavan for the purpose of Varsity week.

Sources informed that the Cultural Affairs department of Assam government has cancelled the booking over the concern of presenting dramas like ‘anti-Citizenship amendment Act 2019’ in Ravindra Bhavan. The drama competition was scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Cotton University Students Union (CUSU) informed that all the events to be held at the Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir at Uzanbazar instead of Ravindra Bhavan on February 12.

It may be mentioned here that the varsity week of Cotton University has started from January 31.