Anti-Farm Laws: Nationwide Protest On Dec 14

By Pratidin Bureau
Farmers’ organizations and their leaders on Wednesday rejecting the government proposal to amend the new farm laws, announced they would block the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and hold a sit-in nationwide protest on December 14.

As per a PTI report, nothing substantial was rectified or anything new came up in the government’s proposal, hence it was rejected by the Sanyukta Kisan Committee on Wednesday.

Farmer union leaders termed the proposal an insult to the farmers of the country, the report said and added a fresh amended proposal could be still considered.

The union leaders said another ‘Delhi Chalo’ will be held on December 14, while those in South have been asked to protest at district headquarters.

“The farmer leaders also said they would gherao BJP ministers, the party’s district offices and boycott its leaders on December 14. They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12,” PTI reported.

