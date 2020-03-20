Anti Malaria drug answer for COVID-19

> US President Trump approved the use of it

> America starts mass use of that pill

> The table is cheap in India, rs 2 and available in all pharmacy

> Encouraging results from China, South Kore, Australia and Germany

> Ray of light in this Worldwide fight

The World is looking up to an old anti-malarial drug as a possible answer to fight off Coronavirus as the United States President Donald Trump last night announced its usage in United Stated immediately.

President Trump said in a Thursday press briefing that Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, drugs used to treat malaria and severe arthritis, were approved by the Food and Drug Administration to test as a COVID-19 coronavirus treatment, as the number of cases worldwide continues to increase.

Maybe worth considering chloroquine for C19 https://t.co/LEYob7Jofr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2020

The drugs will be used in a clinical trial, according to FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, who spoke during the press briefing. “We will collect that data and make the absolute right decisions based upon those data about the safety and efficacy of the treatments,” said Hahn.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Chloroquine to be prescribed for treating Corona Virus. #StopTheSpread



pic.twitter.com/XcNCZdB7KO — Osas Cruz (@theOsasCruz) March 19, 2020

These antimalarial drugs are very much available in India in every pharmacy and very cheap costing around Rs 2 per pill. The announcement has given a ray of hope to the Corona crisis that has plagued the state.