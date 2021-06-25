Assam’s Anti-Witch Hunt Crusader Birubala Rabha Critically Unwell

Assam’s Human Rights activist Birubala Rabha, who has been fighting against witch-hunting in the state, is now fighting for her life.

Since April this year, the Padma Shri awardee has been critically unwell and is on a to and fro visit to the Cancer department of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for treatment with her daughter.

According to her daughter, Kumoli Rabha, her mother has to undergo four more radiation therapies.

As of today, she has already undergone 31 of these therapies.

Both the mother and daughter duo is currently staying at a lodge in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area.

As per sources, her radiation therapy treatment will end on July 1, after which she is slated to go back home in Goalpara.

Birubala Rabha has been campaigning against witchcraft and witch-hunting in Assam for more than 15 years.

Rabha was a victim of the practice herself as she was called a witch and blamed by fellow villagers for deaths of neighbours. She took it upon herself to raise her voice against it and has since saved dozens of lives. She has spread awareness for ending witch-hunting. 

Notably, Rabha’s work prompted the passage of the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act in 2015.

In January 2021, she was conferred with Padma Shri. She was also honoured with the Women’s World Summit Foundation (WWSF) prize in 2018. 

