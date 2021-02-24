Anupam Nath Conferred With Parag Kumar Das Journalist Award

The Parag Kumar Das Journalist Award, 2021 has been conferred to internationally famed Photojournalist Anupam Nath at a prestigious ceremony held at Gauhati Press Club in the city on Wednesday.

The award carries a memento, a citation and a cheque of Rs 25 thousand.

Eminent litterateur Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora, Prof Rajiv Handique Head of the Department of History, Gauhati University, Senior journalist and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has conferred the prestigious award to Anupam Nath.

The day is marked as the birth anniversary of journalist, writer, human right activist Parag Kumar Das who highlighted crucial social causes through his powerful writings.

Purabi Das, the wife of the late journalist Parag Kumar Das has inaugurated the event.

On 17 May 1996, journalist and human rights activist Parag Kumar Das was shot by unidentified gunmen in Guwahati. Das, the editor-in-chief of the daily “Asomiya Pratidin”, was picking his son up from school when three men drove up in an automobile and opened fire. Das was shot at least eight times. His seven year-old son, Rohan Das, sustained an injury to his right hand, but is reportedly in stable condition. The gunmen fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Journalist Das was also General Secretary of the Assamese human rights organisation Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti (MASS).