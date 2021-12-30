Anuradha Sharma Pujari Wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2021

Editor of Assamese daily ‘Sadin’ Anuradha Sharma Pujari has been awarded the 2021 Sahitya Akademi Award for her novel ‘Yat Ekhon Aranya Asil’.

Sharma Pujari is a well-known journalist and author of Assam with many popular titles to her name. Some of them are – ‘Hriday Ek Bigyapan’, ‘Nil Prajapati’, ‘Mereng’, ‘Kanchen’ and so on.

She has been called “one of the most popular writers of this generation”, and her work is described as traversing “the varied textures of human conflict” and covering the tension between the society and the individual including explorations of femininity and “the gaps that exist between people in a relationship”.