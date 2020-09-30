Anurag Kashyap Summoned In Alleged Rape Case

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday was summoned by Mumbai police on October 1 in connection to the sexual assault allegations against him.

“Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap (in file photo) asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor,” ANI reported.

Kashyap, who denied the allegations, said in a statement by his lawyer that it is a conspiracy to malign his image terming it as ‘false, malicious, and dishonest’.

“My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest,” said his lawyer Priyanka Khimani.

Kashyap was accused of rape by actor Payal Ghosh seven years ago.

According to her lawyer, a written complaint has been lodged for the offence of rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, and outraging the modesty of women under sections 376, 354 and 341.