Anurag Srivastava to Replace Raveesh Kumar

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Anurag Srivastava is set to replace Raveesh Kumar as the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sources informed.

According to several reports, Raveesh Kumar is likely to get a posting in Europe in an ambassadorial position. He had been serving as the MEA spokesperson for a little over two years now, as he was appointed in 2017 at the age of 47.

Anurag Srivastava who sets to replace Kumar is a 1999-batch IFS officer, currently serving as India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union. Srivastava had earlier headed the Finance Division of the MEA as well as the political wing of the Indian Mission in Colombo.

Srivastava had earlier also been a member of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva.

However, the formal announcement is likely to be made soon.