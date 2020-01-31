National

AP Singh has challenged me: Nirbhaya Mother

By Pratidin Bureau
Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim alleged, “The lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh has challenged me saying that the convicts will never be executed” in front of Media after Delhi court on Friday approved the plea filed by death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, seeking a stay on their execution on February 1.

Further, She added, “I will continue my fight. The government will have to execute the convicts.”

Advocate AP Singh has been representing the convicts Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

