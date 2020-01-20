APCC Continues Protest Against CAA

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) along with thousands of people has taken out a protest rally at Numaligarh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The rally has been taken out under the leadership of APCC President Ripun Bora, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, MLA Ajanta Neog and other party leaders.

APCC President Ripun Bora said that the party will continue its series of agitation against CAA again in Upper Assam and today they have started with the protest rally. He said that CAA will not be accepted in Assam.