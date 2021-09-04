APCC Forms Committee To Look Into Govt Order To Nagaon Paper Mill Employees

APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah has constituted a committee on Saturday to look into the government order to the Nagaon Paper Mill to vacate their quarters.

According to a local media report, the committee of the Congress party has appointed Nagaon MP and former state minister Pradyut Bordoloi as its chairman.

The other members of the committee consists of Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha as the vice chairman, North Karimganj MLA and APCC working president and Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Sarukhetri MLA and APCC working president.

The other members of the committee are Alit Singh, former minister; Sashikanta Das, Raha MLA; Ramesh Bordoloi and Tamal Kanti Banik.

Arun Tiwari has been made the convenor of the committee, informed Bobbeeta Sharma, chairperson of the media department of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), stated the local media report.

The APCC order said that the committee has been formed to urgently look into the “autocratic government” order to the employees of Nagaon Paper Mills whereby they have been asked to vacate the residential quarters at the earliest.

“The committee will also look into various other problems and grievances faced by the employees since the closure of the paper mills,” the APCC order further stated.