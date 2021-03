APCC Gen. Secretary Kalyan Gogoi Quits Party, Likely To Join BJP

Just days ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary, Kalyan Gogoi, on Tuesday quit the Congress party.

Gogoi was reportedly denied a ticket to contest from Sivasagar constituency.

Notably, just yesterday, Gogoi attended a meeting with Congress leader and MP Jitendra Singh.

As per sources, Gogoi is likely to join the BJP.