Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee has resigned from the post of in-charge of social media handling on Wednesday.

Bhattacharjee who was serving as the chief of the media cell of APCC resigned as he was not satisfied with the works of the party.

On the other hand, Bhagirath Karan also resigned from the party on the same day.

However, it has not come to light whether they will join other parties or not.