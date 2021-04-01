APCC GS Dhiraj Deuri Quits Party, Joins BJP With 500 Cong Workers

Amidst the election month, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Dhiraj Deuri on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership and joined the BJP.

Deuri along with 500 other Congress workers joined the BJP during a party meeting at Sarbhog constituency in Barpeta district.

Earlier last month, APCC Organizational General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Ranjan Bora also quit the party after being denied a ticket to contest from East Guwahati constituency.

The second phase of Assembly elections is currently underway in 39 constituencies across 13 districts.