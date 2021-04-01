Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

APCC GS Dhiraj Deuri Quits Party, Joins BJP With 500 Cong Workers

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Amidst the election month, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Dhiraj Deuri on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership and joined the BJP.

Deuri along with 500 other Congress workers joined the BJP during a party meeting at Sarbhog constituency in Barpeta district.

Earlier last month,  APCC Organizational General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Ranjan Bora also quit the party after being denied  a ticket to contest from East Guwahati constituency.

