APCC GS Ranjan Bora Quits Party

Organizational General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Ranjan Bora resigned from the party on Wednesday.

Bora, who was also the convener of party’s core committee, alleged that the party has provided ticket for East Guwahati constituency by taking money from the candidates. “APCC President Ripun Bora himself offered me ticket but later the ticket has been given to another person,” said Bora.

Talking about 5 guarantee of Congress, Bora said, “I myself was the convener of the core committee but I don’t know about 5 guarantees.”

He further alleged that there is no leadership in the party and that only lobby politics is going on and the candidates have been provided ticket in lobby politics. “I sought ticket for 5 times but didn’t get a single time,” added Bora.