Top StoriesRegional

APCC In-charge Jitendra Singh To Visit Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
0

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former MP Jitendra Singh will arrive in Guwahati on Friday and take stock of progress made on election related activities of the party.

As per the schedule, the APCC in-charge will be in Assam for a five day visit. After arriving in Guwahati on Friday morning and would visit Haigrib Madhav Mandir and Pua Mecca Dargah Sharif in Hajo.

The Congress leader would be attending meetings in the capital city.

Related News

“We Will Support AJP Outside Political Arena”: AASU

Biden Win Confirmed, Trump Pledges ‘Orderly…

AHSEC To Introduce Subject On ‘Bihu’

Kejriwal Urges Ban On UK Flights Till Jan 31

On Saturday, Singh will address the at the Legal Department’s meeting in ITA Machkhowa, followed by other party meetings.

On Sunday, he will attend meetings with the general secretaries of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee for the entire day.

On Monday, the former MP will attend the Booth Sammelan at Sarukhetri followed by meetings with the secretaries of APCC.

On the last day of his official trip, the leader will be present at a book release, followed by addressing the members of press.

Before leaving for the national capital on Tuesday evening, the leader would also hold discussions with the vice presidents and executive members of AICC.

You might also like
Regional

AASU Stages Torch rally against CAA across the State

Top Stories

SAD Calls For United Fight, Gets Positive Response

Pratidin Exclusive

Assam deluge unites all

Regional

‘Jur Homodol’ Against CAA in Dibrugarh

National

BJP to hold National Council meeting on Jan 11, 12

National

PM Modi Announces Trust to Build Ram Mandir

Comments
Loading...