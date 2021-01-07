APCC In-charge Jitendra Singh To Visit Guwahati

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former MP Jitendra Singh will arrive in Guwahati on Friday and take stock of progress made on election related activities of the party.

As per the schedule, the APCC in-charge will be in Assam for a five day visit. After arriving in Guwahati on Friday morning and would visit Haigrib Madhav Mandir and Pua Mecca Dargah Sharif in Hajo.

The Congress leader would be attending meetings in the capital city.

On Saturday, Singh will address the at the Legal Department’s meeting in ITA Machkhowa, followed by other party meetings.

On Sunday, he will attend meetings with the general secretaries of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee for the entire day.

On Monday, the former MP will attend the Booth Sammelan at Sarukhetri followed by meetings with the secretaries of APCC.

On the last day of his official trip, the leader will be present at a book release, followed by addressing the members of press.

Before leaving for the national capital on Tuesday evening, the leader would also hold discussions with the vice presidents and executive members of AICC.