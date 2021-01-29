APCC Kick Starts Candidate Selection Process For Assam Polls

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) kick started its process of selecting candidate for the upcoming state assembly polls by issuing a notice seeking application for aspiring candidates. The last date for receiving applications is set for 10th February.

The opposition party has asked applicants to deposit an amount of Rs. 40,000 in the form of demand draft favouring APCC payable along with the application. For ST & SC, the applicants have to deposit an amount of Rs.20,000.

Women applicants on the other hand will have to deposit an amount of Rs. 25,000. Likewise the applicants have to deposit an amount of Rs.5,000 in their respective District Congress Committees (DCC) and another amount of Rs 5,000 to the Block congress committee ( BCC) offices of their respective legislative assembly constituency along with a copy of their application form.

The assembly poll is expected to be held in April this year. Congress along with five other parties formed a grand alliance for assembly polls which includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha.