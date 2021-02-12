APCC Launches ‘Axom Basaon Ahok’ Bus Yatra

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday began their proposed ‘Axom Basaon Ahok’ Yatra from Batadrava Than in Nagaon district.

Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, APCC President Ripun Bora, former Assam Minister Rakibul Hussain took part in the Yatra.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary cum Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar also accompanied them.

“Today all of us are united in saving Assam from corruption, cronyism and majoritarianism. Started the ‘Axom Basaon Ahok’ yatra from Batadrava,” tweeted Gaurav Gogoi as the Yatra started.

“Axom Basaon Ahok is a movement to undo the wrongs done to Assam and today’s interactions with people of Telia Gaon (Barhampur) and Brahmachari Satra (Samaguri) proved beyond doubt that people of Assam are rallying to Save Assam!,” said Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi who also accompanied them.