Top StoriesRegional

APCC Launches ‘Axom Basaon Ahok’ Bus Yatra

By Pratidin Bureau
1

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday began their proposed ‘Axom Basaon Ahok’ Yatra from Batadrava Than in Nagaon district.  

Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, APCC President Ripun Bora, former Assam Minister Rakibul Hussain took part in the Yatra.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary cum Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar also accompanied them.

Related News

Several Road Projects Undertaken In Barpeta

Music Video ‘Lilabaye Koisil’ Unveiled At Asomiya Pratidin…

Guwahati: 6 Cartons Of Foreign Cigarettes Worth 5 Lakh…

Assam Police Recovers Arms, Ammunition In Chirang

 “Today all of us are united in saving Assam from corruption, cronyism and majoritarianism. Started the ‘Axom Basaon Ahok’ yatra from Batadrava,” tweeted Gaurav Gogoi as the Yatra started.

“Axom Basaon Ahok is a movement to undo the wrongs done to Assam and today’s interactions with people of Telia Gaon (Barhampur) and Brahmachari Satra (Samaguri) proved beyond doubt that people of Assam are rallying to Save Assam!,” said Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi who also accompanied them.

You might also like
Top Stories

Himanta Takes Part In Bicycle Rally In Baksa

Regional

Meghalaya Colleges To Reopen From Feb 1

National

2 dead, 14 injured in West Bengal stampede

National

India’s COVID-19 epidemic fastest growing globally

Regional

GMC Issuing Workshop Licence Disturbs Residents

Entertainment

Zubeen to release audios of ‘Maa’ today

Comments
Loading...