APCC Prepares To Take Over 5 Constituencies In The By-polls

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Saturday said that the party is preparing 5 constituencies to take over in the bypolls.

A delegate of APCC leaders were present in Delhi on Saturday to meet Indian National Congress (INC) leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss over the bypolls.

The APCC leaders who met with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi were Prisedent of APCC, Bhupen Bora, Debabrata Saikia, Ripun Bora, Rokibul Hussain, Pradyut Borah, Deputy President of INC and MP Gaurav Gogoi and Rani Narah.

After the meeting, APCC President Bhupen Borah said to the media, “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given APCC the right to take common decisions.”

“They have ordered to be strict in terms of party discipline,” said Bhupen Borah.

President Bhupen Borah further said that APCC is preparing 5 constituencies for the upcoming bypolls. They have given the responsibilities to 5 leaders to look after the 5 constituencies.

Borah also added that the party will decide on its alliance with AIUDF.

As the new president of APCC, Bhupen Borah also offered his best wishes for Akhil Gogoi.

