APCC To Collect ‘Gamosas’ With Anti-CAA Messages For Memorial

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has announced that it will be collecting around 50 lakh gamosas with anti-CAA messages from people across the state for the proposed Martyrs Memorial in Guwahati.

“The Congress is building an anti-CAA memorial in Guwahati and I would request every Assamese to share gamosas with your message with us. You may sign the gamosa and send it to us through courier or hand it over to any party worker when he visits you,” said Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi while addressing a meeting in Lakhimpur on Wednesday.

Terming it as a “chance to be part of history”, Gogoi asked requested the party workers to write why they “don’t want CAA in Assam” along with their name on a gamosa and send the same to the party’s office in Assam.

"Your chance to be a part of history! Humbly request you to write why you don't want CAA in Assam with your name on a gamosa and send it to INC Assam office.

“It will find a place at the grand memorial to be built in Guwahati in memory of the anti-CAA movement,” said Gogoi in a tweet.

Earlier this week, APCC had launched the “Assam Basaon Ahok” campaign where senior party leaders have been touring the state in the bid to garner electorates ahead of the polls.